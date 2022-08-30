Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Stake Decreased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 90.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Innospec were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Innospec by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Innospec by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Innospec by 279.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 8,432 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Innospec by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Innospec by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Innospec stock opened at $96.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.14. Innospec Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.00 and a 1 year high of $106.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.63.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

