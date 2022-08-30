Insider Selling: Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) CRO Sells 8,580 Shares of Stock

Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) CRO Kevin Walter Collins sold 8,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $14,757.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 356,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,987.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lucira Health Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LHDX opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. Lucira Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $9.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $68.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.89.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lucira Health by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucira Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lucira Health by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lucira Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its position in shares of Lucira Health by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 124,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 16,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

