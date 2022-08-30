Insider Selling: Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) CRO Sells 8,580 Shares of Stock

Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) CRO Kevin Walter Collins sold 8,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $14,757.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 356,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,987.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Lucira Health Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ LHDX opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. Lucira Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $9.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $68.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.89.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lucira Health by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucira Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lucira Health by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lucira Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its position in shares of Lucira Health by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 124,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 16,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.
About Lucira Health
Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lucira Health (LHDX)
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
- Macy’s Value Lies Beneath its Stores
- The Mattel Train is Ready to Leave the Station
- 3 WallStreetBets Stocks Wall Street is (Mostly) Bullish On
- Does Micron’s Dividend Increase Mean It’s Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Lucira Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucira Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.