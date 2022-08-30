Insider Selling: Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) General Counsel Sells 6,392 Shares of Stock

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) General Counsel Richard Danis sold 6,392 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.01, for a total transaction of 25,631.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 495,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately 1,986,874.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Richard Danis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 26th, Richard Danis sold 6,198 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 3.94, for a total transaction of 24,420.12.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Richard Danis sold 4,068 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.54, for a total transaction of 18,468.72.

On Monday, August 22nd, Richard Danis sold 3,649 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.65, for a total transaction of 16,967.85.

On Thursday, June 16th, Richard Danis sold 4,194 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.56, for a total transaction of 19,124.64.

On Tuesday, June 14th, Richard Danis sold 5,718 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.43, for a total transaction of 25,330.74.

RGTI stock opened at 4.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.06 and a quick ratio of 17.06. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 1 year low of 3.25 and a 1 year high of 12.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 4.39.

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.06 by -0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Rigetti Computing to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 10.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

