Insider Selling: Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) Director Mario Germano Giuliani sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $22,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,076,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,372,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Royalty Pharma Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $42.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.22, a current ratio of 19.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.28. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.14.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 98.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royalty Pharma

A number of research analysts have commented on RPRX shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPRX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,261,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,126,000 after acquiring an additional 592,948 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,285,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,093,000 after acquiring an additional 484,754 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 492,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,638,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

