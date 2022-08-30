Insider Selling: Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CFO Sells 1,295 Shares of Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 1,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $36,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,236. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Andrew Guggenhime also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 29th, Andrew Guggenhime sold 17,653 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $494,284.00.
- On Thursday, August 18th, Andrew Guggenhime sold 3,100 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $78,306.00.
- On Monday, July 18th, Andrew Guggenhime sold 3,100 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $76,043.00.
- On Friday, July 8th, Andrew Guggenhime sold 3,100 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $74,400.00.
Vaxcyte Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PCVX opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.70. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $28.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.52.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vaxcyte Company Profile
Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.
