Insider Selling: Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) CFO Sells 3,655 Shares of Stock

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) CFO Daniel R. Chevallard sold 3,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $14,693.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,151.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Viracta Therapeutics Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VIRX opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $9.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.24. The company has a current ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 11.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Viracta Therapeutics
Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. Its lead product candidature includes Nana-val, in combination with nanatinostat and valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma; and open-label Phase 2 basket trial for the treatment of various relapsed/refractory Epstein-Barr virus-positive (EBV+) lymphoma, as well as an open-label Phase 1b/2 trial for the treatment of EBV+ recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma and other EBV+ solid tumors.
Featured Stories
