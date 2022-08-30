Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck Sells 1,791 Shares

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total transaction of $827,656.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,862. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
INTU opened at $436.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $430.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $435.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in Intuit by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.44.
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
