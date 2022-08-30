Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck Sells 1,791 Shares

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total transaction of $827,656.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,862. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

INTU opened at $436.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $430.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $435.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 37.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in Intuit by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.44.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

