Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP Sells $494,898.39 in Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Intuit Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ INTU opened at $436.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.21 billion, a PE ratio of 60.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $430.52 and a 200 day moving average of $435.90. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 225.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 47.5% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.44.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.