Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP Sells $494,898.39 in Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Intuit Trading Down 2.6 %
NASDAQ INTU opened at $436.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.21 billion, a PE ratio of 60.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $430.52 and a 200 day moving average of $435.90. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Intuit Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 225.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 47.5% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.44.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
