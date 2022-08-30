Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 73.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,912 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $15,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 208.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of RYT opened at $258.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $257.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.87. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $227.97 and a 52-week high of $327.81.

