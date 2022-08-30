Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 519,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,574 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $15,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 9,243.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 28,645.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.54. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.60 and a fifty-two week high of $33.73.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.