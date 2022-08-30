Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.7% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $49,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.99.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $129.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.35, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,720 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $2,266,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,438,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

