Isaac Zacharias Sells 4,000 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.25, for a total value of $1,233,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,675,794.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Isaac Zacharias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 26th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $833,120.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $792,000.00.

ShockWave Medical Stock Performance

SWAV opened at $310.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.99 and its 200-day moving average is $191.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 212.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $314.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.51 million. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 219.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 3,666.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SWAV. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $201.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.14.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

