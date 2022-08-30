iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,152,960 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $63,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LQD. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 18,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD opened at $110.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.94. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.10 and a 1 year high of $136.26.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

