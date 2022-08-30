iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Stock Holdings Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,447 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $70,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $978,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $365,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $802,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter.

IWV opened at $233.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.23 and a 200-day moving average of $240.12. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $209.16 and a 12-month high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

