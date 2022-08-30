iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 518,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916,169 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $62,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 127,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,231,000 after purchasing an additional 56,360 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 372,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,517,000 after purchasing an additional 150,186 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $108.94 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $98.36 and a 52-week high of $124.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.94.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

