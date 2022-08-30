iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,410 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $15,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 24,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $114.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.39. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $144.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

