Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,959,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,127 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $64,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 25,120 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 253,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after purchasing an additional 54,192 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JEF shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Insider Activity

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

In related news, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 40,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $1,248,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,574.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $226,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 40,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $1,248,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,574.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JEF opened at $32.18 on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day moving average of $31.75.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

