JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 26,034 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,824,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,034 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $72,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 4.8% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 133.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 5.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 36,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 63.4% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 558,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after buying an additional 216,576 shares during the period.

Gates Industrial Price Performance

Gates Industrial stock opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $18.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $906.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GTES has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $13.00 target price on Gates Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered Gates Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.94.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

