JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 93,132 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 246,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,132 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $73,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Gartner by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,522 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Gartner by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 64,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,697,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $2,378,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Gartner by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.67.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total transaction of $3,067,660.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,413,484.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total value of $59,743.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total transaction of $3,067,660.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,413,484.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,219 shares of company stock valued at $6,865,796 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IT stock opened at $290.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $268.55 and its 200 day moving average is $273.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.39 and a 52-week high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. Gartner’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

