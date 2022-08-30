JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 1,339,254 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,077,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,339,254 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $63,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 488.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Gold Fields Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE GFI opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Gold Fields Limited has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $17.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Gold Fields

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Investec upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.77.

(Get Rating)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.