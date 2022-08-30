JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 179,098 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 233.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,098 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Rogers were worth $69,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Rogers by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,299 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Rogers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rogers by 9,988.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Rogers by 317.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,837,000 after purchasing an additional 88,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at $16,571,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Price Performance

ROG stock opened at $253.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $263.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.06 and a beta of 1.34. Rogers Co. has a 52-week low of $178.43 and a 52-week high of $274.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

In other news, SVP Randall Colin Gouveia sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.46, for a total transaction of $400,222.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total transaction of $104,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at $473,564. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

About Rogers

(Get Rating)

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

See Also

