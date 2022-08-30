JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 284,729 Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,683,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,729 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $60,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSG. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Price Performance

GSG stock opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $26.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.17.

About iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

