JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 675,881 Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,590,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675,881 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.05% of Accolade worth $63,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Accolade by 10.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 721,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,663,000 after acquiring an additional 68,029 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Accolade by 41.4% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 156,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 45,908 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Accolade during the first quarter worth $1,267,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Accolade by 121.9% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 181,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 99,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Accolade by 6.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after buying an additional 28,028 shares during the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accolade Price Performance

ACCD opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $758.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. Accolade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $49.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $85.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.97 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 124.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -6.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACCD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday, July 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Accolade from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Accolade from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accolade news, CEO Rajeev Singh bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $176,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,442.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 7,808 shares of company stock worth $50,302 over the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accolade Profile

(Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

See Also

