JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 965,458 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 788.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,087,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 965,458 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cactus were worth $61,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Cactus by 9.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Cactus during the first quarter worth $515,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Cactus by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Cactus by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cactus by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 25,291 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cactus Stock Performance

Shares of WHD stock opened at $44.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.76 and a 200-day moving average of $47.69. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 3.92. Cactus, Inc. has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $64.18.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Cactus had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $170.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on WHD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cactus from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cactus from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cactus news, CEO Scott Bender sold 562,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $30,388,637.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,074.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cactus news, COO Joel Bender sold 542,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $29,286,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,604 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 562,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $30,388,637.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

