JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 721,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 251,745 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $73,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,262.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth $65,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $95.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.37. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $93.07 and a 1 year high of $111.94.

