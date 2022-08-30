JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 725,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,656 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $69,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,484,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,992,000 after buying an additional 460,493 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 840,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,407,000 after buying an additional 14,494 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 389,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,107,000 after buying an additional 17,879 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,514,000 after buying an additional 74,626 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $11,435,000. 64.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $76,230.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 251,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,174,131.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $76,230.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 251,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,174,131.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Irma Loya Tuder bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.60 per share, for a total transaction of $153,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,669. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $85.13 on Tuesday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $70.92 and a one year high of $97.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.47 and its 200 day moving average is $84.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.52% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $125.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.17%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

