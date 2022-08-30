JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,089,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,167 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $61,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the first quarter valued at $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 50.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 302.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 22.8% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $27.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.56 and a 200 day moving average of $28.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.14. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $36.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on STORE Capital in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

