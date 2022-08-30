JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Holdings in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,936,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,443 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Xometry were worth $71,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Management Partners 9 LLC bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the 4th quarter worth $281,740,000. Foundry Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the 4th quarter worth $167,923,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Xometry by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,378,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,648,000 after buying an additional 675,250 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xometry by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 954,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,894,000 after buying an additional 211,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Xometry by 1,926.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 901,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,209,000 after purchasing an additional 857,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CL King raised their price target on Xometry from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Xometry from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Xometry from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Xometry from $44.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Xometry stock opened at $48.48 on Tuesday. Xometry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $74.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.93.

In other news, insider Kathy Mayerhofer sold 30,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $1,064,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,434.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Laurence Zuriff sold 6,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $281,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 895,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,006,819.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathy Mayerhofer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $1,064,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,434.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,215 shares of company stock worth $6,534,061 over the last three months.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

