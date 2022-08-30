JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,132,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 444,291 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $60,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LTH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth $851,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,909,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,415,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth $56,896,000. 73.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Bahram Akradi acquired 23,072 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $298,782.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,255,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,752,573.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Life Time Group news, insider Retirement System Of T. Teacher bought 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $62,591.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,204,671 shares in the company, valued at $69,742,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bahram Akradi bought 23,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $298,782.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,255,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,752,573.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 28,119 shares of company stock worth $366,517 over the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LTH. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Life Time Group to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Life Time Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Life Time Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Life Time Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Life Time Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.22.

Shares of LTH opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a PE ratio of -5.58. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

