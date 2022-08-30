JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 737,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,215 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $64,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,451,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 20,267 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 502.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHK shares. TheStreet upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.83.

Insider Transactions at Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.04 per share, with a total value of $246,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,497.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Chesapeake Energy news, Chairman Michael Wichterich acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.65 per share, with a total value of $171,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,486.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.04 per share, for a total transaction of $246,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,497.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 9,150 shares of company stock valued at $752,048 in the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHK opened at $103.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.62. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $54.64 and a 52 week high of $105.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $1.13. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $2.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 20.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

