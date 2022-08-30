JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,005,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,025 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $62,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in CNX Resources by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC increased its stake in CNX Resources by 0.4% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 197,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in CNX Resources by 4.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in CNX Resources by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in CNX Resources by 4.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CNX Resources to $23.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on CNX Resources to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.71.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. CNX Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average is $18.88. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

