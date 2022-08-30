JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $59.97 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 4,091.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,658,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619,372 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $59,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 15,169 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,747,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,000 after purchasing an additional 49,247 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,356,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $38.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.96. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $42.98.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

