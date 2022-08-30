JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $63.39 Million Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 288.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,419,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054,324 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $63,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 138.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Air Lease in the first quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Air Lease in the first quarter worth $210,000. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Air Lease Stock Down 0.6 %

Air Lease stock opened at $37.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.34.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $557.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.23 million. Air Lease had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -64.35%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

See Also

