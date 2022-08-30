JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $64.26 Million Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 388,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 405,036 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $64,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Aspen Technology by 956.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $213.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.29 and a 12 month high of $229.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.78 and a 200-day moving average of $176.79. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.36. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Aspen Technology to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.20.

Aspen Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.