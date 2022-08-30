JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $65.02 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 476,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,092 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $65,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,583.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,990,780.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336 over the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $127.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.95. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.55 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen dropped their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.75.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

