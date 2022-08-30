JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $67.29 Million Position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 780,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,481 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $67,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ManTech International during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in ManTech International by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ManTech International by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in ManTech International by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 529,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,620,000 after buying an additional 48,599 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ManTech International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 444,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,440,000 after buying an additional 26,324 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MANT has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair upgraded ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on ManTech International from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ManTech International to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

NASDAQ:MANT opened at $95.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ManTech International Co. has a twelve month low of $66.91 and a twelve month high of $95.98.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

