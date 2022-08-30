JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $67.32 Million Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,161,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742,981 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $67,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 25.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,068,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,757,000 after purchasing an additional 817,795 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,403,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,206,000 after purchasing an additional 27,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,284,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,238,000 after purchasing an additional 22,497 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,259,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,896,000 after purchasing an additional 81,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,675,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,608,000 after purchasing an additional 192,674 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Travel + Leisure in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.40.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $97,612.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,033.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $97,612.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,033.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Olivier Chavy sold 4,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $178,916.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,426,615.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TNL stock opened at $43.59 on Tuesday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.36. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.71.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.84%.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

