JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $71.54 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,038,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 806,230 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $71,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 45,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 38,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 14,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 587.7% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $63.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.12 and its 200-day moving average is $64.81. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $56.09 and a 52 week high of $78.81.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

