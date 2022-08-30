JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $71.90 Million Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 165,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,867 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $71,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 19.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.7% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FDS opened at $441.35 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $345.92 and a one year high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $413.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $405.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.80.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. The business had revenue of $488.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on FDS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $507.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.15, for a total transaction of $1,006,037.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,233.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total value of $927,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,348.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 2,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.15, for a total transaction of $1,006,037.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177 shares in the company, valued at $69,233.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,407 shares of company stock valued at $4,482,202 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.