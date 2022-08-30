JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $72.84 Million Stock Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,173,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,082 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $72,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RLJ shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust to $17.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.58.

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.03. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.57%.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

