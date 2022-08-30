JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 937,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,299 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $66,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of EWY stock opened at $57.28 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $55.02 and a 12-month high of $87.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.86.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

