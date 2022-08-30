JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 948,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 113,286 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $74,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $76.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $80.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.97.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.60 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.25%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PNW shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

