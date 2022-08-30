JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,263,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 194,238 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $59,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,236,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,565,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387,677 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,677,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 78,519.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 676,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,465,000 after acquiring an additional 675,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,307,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000,000 after purchasing an additional 632,774 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on IRT. TheStreet cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Compass Point set a $24.50 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.72.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

NYSE IRT opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $19.72 and a one year high of $28.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

