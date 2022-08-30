JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,771,775 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,159,433 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $62,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $186,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period.
Several research firms recently weighed in on MDRX. TheStreet lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.
MDRX stock opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average of $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02.
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.
