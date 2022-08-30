JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,771,775 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,159,433 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $62,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $186,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDRX. TheStreet lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Insider Activity

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Price Performance

In related news, Director Paul Black sold 65,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $1,132,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,389,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,040,616.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Leah Jones sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $69,205.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,820.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Black sold 65,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $1,132,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,389,631 shares in the company, valued at $24,040,616.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,395 shares of company stock worth $3,671,064. 2.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDRX stock opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average of $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.