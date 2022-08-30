JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 1,304,390 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 337.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,690,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,304,390 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $64,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 51,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $40.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.86. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $42.18.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.