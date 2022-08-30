JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 155,837 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 596,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 155,837 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $70,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 633.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,457,000 after acquiring an additional 63,494 shares during the period. Soviero Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,432,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 335.6% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 36,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 28,042 shares during the period. Advent Capital Management DE bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,216,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 33,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 20,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $112.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.63. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.87 and a 52-week high of $149.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.