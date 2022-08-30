JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 167,399 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,399 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $62,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth about $85,991,000. Venor Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,601,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 223.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 582,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,556,000 after purchasing an additional 401,884 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,620,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,095,000 after purchasing an additional 379,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,406,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,315,000 after purchasing an additional 341,158 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Option Care Health news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $363,110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,247,092 shares in the company, valued at $866,416,506.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 11,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $363,110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,247,092 shares in the company, valued at $866,416,506.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,011,769 shares of company stock worth $363,472,089. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.32 and a 52-week high of $35.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.93.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $980.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.93 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

OPCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

