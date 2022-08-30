JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 461,512 Shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,160,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461,512 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $59,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,268,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,203,000 after purchasing an additional 575,568 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,240,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,469,000 after purchasing an additional 513,630 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 229,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,662,000 after purchasing an additional 130,243 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 139,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 90,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 385,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,286,000 after buying an additional 37,884 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

EAGG opened at $48.71 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.59 and a 12-month high of $55.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.26 and a 200-day moving average of $50.16.

