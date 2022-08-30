JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,205,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,265 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.07% of PMV Pharmaceuticals worth $66,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 38,745 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 514,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,896,000 after purchasing an additional 160,929 shares during the period.

PMVP opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.62. The company has a market cap of $607.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.14. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $31.31.

PMVP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on PMV Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on PMV Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

