JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 711,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,134 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $64,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Comerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Comerica by 883.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:CMA opened at $80.87 on Tuesday. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $102.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMA shares. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $124.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.45.

Comerica Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.